Kolohe Kai with special guests Matisyahu and Cydeways, Sept. 30

Kolohe Kai. PC: HarrisDavis

Kolohe Kai performs this Saturday, Sept. 30 at the A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Kolohe Kai has consistently been one of the most popular artists in Pacific Island Reggae music for over a decade.

The project of O‘ahu born and raised singer/songwriter Roman De Peralta, Kolohe Kai has produced 10 island reggae hits since signing a record deal at age 17. His sound infuses the localism of ʻukulele music with rhythms of roots reggae, and more recently pop and R&B—pushing Kolohe Kai into an elevated tier of Island Reggae.

Kolohe Kai’s album Paradise (2013) won a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Reggae Album of the Year and in 2019 his Summer To Winter won Reggae Album of the Year at the Island Music Awards. His early singles Ehu Girl and Cool Down remain Kolohe Kai’s all-time most popular songs on Spotify at over 41 million combined streams.

Saturday’s show features Kolohe Kai with special guests Matisyahu and Cydeways.

Matisyahu first started touring in packed clubs more than eleven years ago, prior to the release of Live at Stubbs, the now Gold record, and prior to that record’s single King without a Crown reaching No. 1 on the alternative rock radio charts. His performances were a raw expression of his spirituality at that time and were supported by musicians who played a foundation of roots reggae.

Tickets are $49.50, $89.50 (*VIP) – all plus applicable fees / Prices increase day of show. All tickets are general admission – no seating will be provided. *VIP tickets offer premium viewing/standing area in front of the stage, access to the Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and access to VIP designated bars and soda stations.