Council meetings on wildfire debris removal and amendments to budget, Oct. 5 and 6

Residents in Zone 1C return to their Lahaina homes during first day of residential reentry. PC: County of Maui

The Maui County Council will hold a special council meeting Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 a.m. on a debris-removal bill and a regular council meeting Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m on amending the fiscal year 2024 budget and other matters.

Chair Alice L. Lee made the announcement saying Thursday’s special council meeting will discuss passage on first reading of Bill 86, CD1 (2023), establishing standards and procedures for the removal of fire debris from properties that were destroyed in the August 2023 wildfires. This week’s committee-meeting schedule has also been adjusted.

“The council continues to adjust its meeting schedules to help discuss and coordinate disaster-relief efforts,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We thank the public for their flexibility as we try to accommodate the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee and the Water and Infrastructure Committee met today to discuss community social services and the county’s permitting process, respectively.

The Agriculture, Diversification, Environment and Public Transportation Committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. to discuss post-wildfire environmental issues. The Disaster, Resilience, International Affairs and Planning Committee meets Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m., to receive updates on recovery efforts from disaster-relief agencies.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Efficiency Solutions and Circular Systems Committee will receive a presentation on energy solutions at 9 a.m., and the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. to discuss budget amendments. Friday’s council agenda on Oct. 6, also includes proposed amendments to the county budget for the current fiscal year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings.