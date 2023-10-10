FEMA job fair Oct. 11 at Lahaina Civic Center

October 10, 2023, 2:36 PM HST
A FEMA job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has temporary vacancies for multiple positions on Maui and Oʻahu that start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year. 

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or General Equivalency Diploma. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The civic center is at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.govmauirecovers.org and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.

