Project Hawaiʻi receives $20,000 grant from Spectrum for teen mentoring program

Spectrum presents nonprofit Project Hawai’i with a $20,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant in support of their teen mentoring program. Pictured (L-R): Rep. Della Au Belatti; Sen. Joy San Buenaventura; Cliff Kama Sr., Project Hawai’i Co-Founder; Magin Patrick, Project Hawai’i Co-Founder; and Rebecca Lieberman, Spectrum, Director of Government Affairs. (Photo Courtesy)

The nonprofit Project Hawai’i has received a $20,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for funding its Teen Mentoring Program, which works hands-on with homeless teenagers to create a learning environment to end their cycle of poverty.

In 2023, Spectrum is awarding $1.1 million in grants to 46 nonprofit organizations to support broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout the company’s service area.

Project Hawai’i was established in 2003 to help homeless unsheltered children succeed by providing year-round services. Its Teen Mentoring Program includes a wide variety of mobile workshops, training and labs across the island, and has provided laptops and other devices to teens.

“This grant will allow us to provide a wide array of educational workshops that help our teens with their academic development throughout the year and open this opportunity to even more teens,” said Project Hawai’i Co-Founder Magin Patrick in a press release.

Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, Charter, said: “The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world.”