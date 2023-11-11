Maui News
Traffic Advisory: 3 vehicle crash on Honoapiʻilani Highway
(Update: 10:05 p.m., Nov. 11, 2023)
Honoapiʻilani Highway is temporarily closed on the Lahaina side of the “Pali” tunnel due to a three vehicle motor accident.
There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.
