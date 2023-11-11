Maui News

Traffic Advisory: 3 vehicle crash on Honoapiʻilani Highway

November 11, 2023, 10:16 PM HST
Maui Now graphic.

(Update: 10:05 p.m., Nov. 11, 2023)

Honoapiʻilani Highway is temporarily closed on the Lahaina side of the “Pali” tunnel due to a three vehicle motor accident.

There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

