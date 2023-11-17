Kamaʻāina Nights and Keiki Club at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center hosts Kamaʻāina Nights tonight (Friday, Nov. 17), featuring Piʻilani Arias, and the Keiki Club with Kumu Luana Kawaʻa on Saturday morning, Nov. 18.

Kama‘āina Nights – Nov. 17 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Stop by on Friday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. for Kama‘āina Nights featuring Piʻilani Arias. Arias began his career as a reggae artist, and eventually began releasing Hawaiian music. He has performed alongside popular musicians and has played in several bands. This year he released four new singles, “My Melody,” “Spittin Fiyah,” “Mahalo Reggae,” and “Tikkle Mai.”

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center partners with Pacific Media Group to present Kama‘āina Nights, a monthly event featuring Hawaiʻi’s homegrown talent. Mark your calendars for every 3rd Friday of the month.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Keiki Club – Nov. 18 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Keiki and families are invited to learn Hawaiian language with Kumu Luana Kawaʻa of Morning Mana‘o in the keiki play area. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information about the events, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD