Special Weather Statement: Isolated thunderstorms possible over Maui County

Satellite imagery, Nov. 29, 2023 11:59 a.m. PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Maui County saying periods of heavy rain or isolated thunderstorms may impact Maui, Molokaʻi and Kahoʻolawe through 1:15 p.m.

At 11:43 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking pockets of moderate rain 12 miles southwest of Mākena, or 24 miles south of Kahului, moving north at 30 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The system was bringing wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to the NWS. The public is advised that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Periods of rain exceeding one inch per hour could exacerbate localized flooding over recent burn scars in west Maui and on the western slope of Haleakalā, according to the statement.

Locations impacted include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōhau, Hāliʻimaile, Kīpahulu, Wailuku, Makawao, Pāʻia, Kēōkea, Wailea, Waiheʻe, Kula, Pukalani, Kapalua, Puʻunēnē, Waikapū, Waiehu, Hāna and Mākena.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is advised to be aware of localized heavy rainfall leading to nuisance or minor flooding.