Kona low brings 10″ of rain at Keʻanae in East Maui; flooding results in impassible roads

Pahihi Gulch at Kaupō Gap. PC: Maui Police Department (11.30.23)

A kona low brought heavy rain and flash flooding to East Maui where multiple road closures made travel difficult and dangerous on Thursday.

Nearly 10 inches of rain – the highest rainfall total in the state – was recorded in United States Geological Survey’s rain gage near Keʻanae in a 24-hour period ending at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2023.

An emergency shelter was opened mid-morning at Hāna High and Elementary School in East Maui, but only one person was utilizing the facility as of 3:30 p.m.

Hāna Highway at Mile 28. PC: Rey Tumacder via County of Maui.

Flooding and a landslide forced several East Maui road closures, including portions of the Hāna Highway in Hāna, Kaupō and ʻUlupalakua. By the afternoon, Maui Police Department had reopened much of the Hāna Highway.

Nuʻu, Kaupō Gap. PC: Maui Police Department (11.30.23)

Flooding at Nu’u and Kaupō Gap forced the closure of the Piʻilani Highway in East Maui. The area, which is typically overwhelmed during heavy rain, remained closed in the afternoon, cutting off Kaupō from Kīpahulu.

Hāna Highway flooding. PC: Maui Police Department (11.30.23)

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday for all of the main Hawaiian Islands.

The public is encouraged to stay informed through credible sources such as NWS and Maui Emergency Management Agency. The public is also urged to take the necessary steps to be prepared, including having an emergency kit with essential items.