Water conservation request issued for Nāhiku in East Maui

The Department of Water Supply is requesting that residents, visitors and businesses of Nāhiku in East Maui conserve water. A water line repair has been delayed due to inclement weather.

A kona low continues to impact the East Maui area with heavy rains reported on Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service reports that moist and humid conditions with south to southeast winds will persist into the weekend due to the kona low located west of the islands. Showery conditions with periods of heavy rainfall are expected, which will keep the threat for flooding up, according to the NWS.

“In addition to the rainfall potential, thunderstorms are possible, with a few potentially becoming strong today. Conditions should begin to improve later this weekend through early next week as drier air moves in and the trades return,” the NWS reports.

