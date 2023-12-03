Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 04, 2023

December 3, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
15-20
15-20 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:18 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 08:07 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 05:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for north and west- facing shores of the smaller islands through Monday afternoon. The associated swell will peak today before slowly decreasing. The next north-northwest (330-350 degree) swell, generated by the hurricane force low, will arrive late Monday and peak Tuesday. This large, long period swell will likely drive surf heights above High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds Tuesday before declining Tuesday night through the remainder of the week. Strengthening trades should generate rough surf along eastern shores from Tuesday into the middle of the week. Small background swell leading to very small surf will continue along south-facing shores throughout the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
