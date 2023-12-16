Central Pacific Bank awards new Toyota RAV4 to lucky customer

David Kelii (right) reacts with CPB Ambassador and emcee Island Magic Mike when he realized he won. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank concluded its Go Contactless campaign with a grand prize event by giving away a brand new 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE to a lucky participant.

Out of more than 2.2 million entries, three finalists were selected at random. Each finalist met at Central Pacific Plaza and was given a key, but only one of them held the actual key that unlocked the vehicle, making them the grand prize winner.

The winner of the new 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE, valued at $32,400, is Colleen Kelii from Mililani, who has been a CPB customer for 40 years. Kelii’s husband David represented her at the event. Each of the remaining finalists received $1,000.

“CPB likes offering convenience and value to our customers and we’re happy to award the new RAV4 to Colleen Kelii,” said Central Pacific Bank Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Brandt Farias. “The campaign continues to be a hugely popular way to teach our customers about the benefits of the contactless card as a method of payment while also giving away incredible prizes.”

“Thank you CPB for putting this together and providing support for us and our family in Mililani. I couldn’t be happier, this is fantastic,” said David Kelii, who won the car on behalf of his wife Colleen who wasn’t able to attend in person. “This is my first time winning anything. Colleen is usually the lucky one. I’m just happy we won.”

CPB also awarded weekly winners throughout the campaign, which began on Sept. 25, 2023, with the following prizes that have a total value of more than $6,000:

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple iMac 24”

Waikīkī Staycation valued at $1,100

$500 Amazon.com Gift Card

$300 Nico’s Pier 38 Gift Card

$150 Duke’s Waikīkī & $150 Hula Grill Gift Card

$100 Rainbow Drive-In Gift Card

$100 Leonard’s Bakery Gift Card

CPB Ambassador Island Magic Mike (left), David Kelii, and CPB EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Brandt Farias stand with the grand prize Toyota RAV4 XLE. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank