Maui’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November was 6.5%

The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism today announced that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 2.9%, the same as in October.

In November, 655,600 persons were employed and 19,550 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 675,150 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7% in November, down from 3.9% in October.

The unemployment rate figures for the state of Hawai‘i and the US in this release are seasonally adjusted, in accordance with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) methodology. The not-seasonally adjusted rate for the state was also 2.9% in November, compared to 3.1% in October.

On Maui, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Maui Island was 6.5% in November 2023. That’s down from October 2023 when the rate was 7.5%,and up from the 3.7% rate reported at the same time last year.

Island specific data is posted below:

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs increased by 700 month-over-month, from October 2023 to November 2023. Job gains were experienced in Leisure & Hospitality (+600); Construction (+300); Private Education & Health Services (+100); and Other Services (+100). Employment remained stable in Manufacturing, and Professional & Business Services.

Job losses occurred in Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-100); Information (-100); and Financial Activities (-200). Government employment was unchanged.

Year-over-year (November 2022 was the 32nd month of pandemic effects), nonfarm jobs have gone up by 3,900, or 0.6%. However, in comparison with March 2020 (the last month prior to pandemic effects), nonfarm jobs were down by 22,400, or -3.4%.