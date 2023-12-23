AAA Hawaiʻi: Lower gas prices in most areas

Gas prices in most of Hawaiʻi dropped again over the past week and were overall lower for 2023 than last year, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.69, which is one cent lower than last week. The national average gas price is $3.12, which is two cents higher than last week.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.80 is two cents lower than last week, the same as last month, and 38 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.54, which is one cent lower than last week, five cents lower than last month, and 42 cents lower than the price on the same date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.78, which is four cents lower than last week, eight cents lower than last month, and 16 cents lower than the same day a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.23, which is the same as last week, four cents lower than last month, and 25 cents lower than a year ago.

“As a record number of Pacific state residents prepare to get away for the year-end holidays, those from Hawaiʻi are paying less for gasoline than at this time last year and overall have saved on their gasoline expenses compared to 2022,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “The 2022 annual Hawaiʻi state average for gasoline was $5.14 a gallon, the highest ever recorded. The 2022 year-to-date average price is $4.80 – 34 cents per gallon lower.”

