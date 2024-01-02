Maui Weather Forecast for January 02, 2024

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 83. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 70. East winds up to 20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 83. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to 44 to 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 82. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 66. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83. East winds up to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 56 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to 44 to 50 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 61. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming northwest up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 84. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 84. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure system passing eastward, north of the state, will produce moderate to breezy trade winds into Wednesday. An approaching cold front will shift these winds from a more east to southeast direction from Wednesday afternoon into the weekend. A passing upper level low/trough will likely produce some rain shower enhancement across all islands on Friday and Saturday, favoring the overnight hours. All slopes of the Big Island should see a small boost in rainfall activity for the same time period. Expect wet weather trends starting early next week as a trailing cold front sweeps into Hawaiian waters.

Discussion

The satellite picture this morning starts with upper level water vapor imagery, where a weak upper trough near the Big Island continues to slowly drift eastward away from the islands. Infra-red imagery shows a few fairly stable cloud bands just upstream of the islands riding in on the easterly trade winds. Scattered showers will continue to develop mainly over windward and mountain areas through the early morning hours. Drier trends are forecast for most of the daylight hours.

A high pressure system northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to drift eastward away from the state over the next few days. Expect moderate to breezy trade winds to peak today and then decrease as the high center drifts farther away from the islands from Wednesday onward. A cold frontal system approaching the islands from the northwest will cause the ridge to lift and weaken just north of the state. This change in surface pressure patterns will produce a trend to southeasterly winds over the western islands with east to southeast winds near the Big Island and Maui. Typically these southeasterly winds are drier for all the smaller islands falling into the leeward rain shadow of the Big Island mountains. However, shower activity will pick up a bit along the east to southeast slopes of the Big Island as winds drive available tropical moisture up the mountain slopes near the Ka'u and Puna Districts on the Big Island.

On Thursday, a cold front will approach the state from the northwest, the forward motion on this weakening front will stall out far to the northwest of Kauai in the latest operational model runs. A trapped cold pool south of the subtropical ridge will form a cut off low pressure system just west of Kauai. This upper low will then sweep across the islands from west to east on Friday and Saturday, unstable conditions under this cold core low will briefly increasing shower trends across the state. The continued east to southeasterly wind flow pattern will likely limit these showers to windward slopes of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. However, a boost in island wide shower trends are likely for the Big Island as leeward sea breezes and windward trade winds produce enough upslope forcing for brief periods of shower activity in the Friday and Saturday afternoon to early evening hours.

In the extended range forecast for early next week, we continue to see the potential for more wet weather riding into the Hawaii Region on the tail end of a passing cold front. Model solutions at this range tend to struggle with the details from run to run. We are taking a blended model approach to reduce the errors. Look for increasing rainfall trends at this point with moderate confidence. Island by island weather impacts for early next week will evolve over time, stay tuned for updates as the forecast time period grows shorter.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will prevail today through tomorrow as high pressure to the north of the state moves eastward. A relatively dry and stable airmass will limit shower activity, with only isolated to scattered light showers favoring windward and mauka areas. VFR conditions will prevail, except for within passing showers.

AIRMET Tango for tempo moderate mechanical turbulence lee of the island terrain is in effect this morning. This AIRMET will likely need to remain in effect through today.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades will continue today, then gradually shift out of the east-southeast tonight through midweek due to a weakness forming in the ridge to the north. Although the winds will ease into the light to moderate range over the western end of the state during this transition, expect the strong winds to hold over the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. The Small Craft Advisory has been expanded to account for this by including the Big Island and Maui Windward waters where accelerations typically occur with this wind direction. Guidance remains in decent agreement and shows this wind pattern holding into the upcoming weekend as a couple of fronts pass far north of the islands.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold near the seasonal average through Wednesday (another northwest pulse arriving tonight), then trend back up to advisory levels late Wednesday night into Thursday as a fresh, long-period northwest swell arrives from a hurricane-force system centered around 1700 nm to the northwest this morning. Recent satellite data showed a large area of gale- to storm-force northwest winds associated with this system focused at the islands within the 310-330 degree directional bands. SOFAR drifter buoys reflected this with seas near the center of the fetch coming in around or just over 30 ft, which is near predicted levels. This swell will hold around the advisory levels Friday as it moves through, then slowly ease over the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily climb through the week due to a combination of the trades locally and the upstream trade wind belt expanding with fresh to strong breezes.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!