Update/Located: Man reported missing by his family, known to frequent Kīhei

Update:

David Gregoire was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous post:

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of David Gregoire, 53, known to frequent the Kīhei area.

Gregoire was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, by his family who has not heard from him since December 2022.

Gregoire was believed to be in the Lahaina area; however, friends have reported seeing him in the Haʻikū area several weeks ago.

Gregoire is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing or footwear he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gregoire, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #24-002449.