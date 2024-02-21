Top 20 Things to Do on Maui, Feb. 22-March 3: Iration, Black Uhuru, Leslie Jones, Kīhei Fridays, Hui Noʻeau arts fundraiser

This week on Maui, events include performances by former SNL comedian Leslie Jones, a Kīhei Fridays block party, a fundraiser for Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, and a night with Hawaiʻi songwriters Keola Beamer, Henry Kapono and Anthony Pfluke.

Coming Soon: The Billboard hitmaker Iration, and Grammy Award winning reggae icon Black Uhuru.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. For a comprehensive list of upcoming events, concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities, for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Former SNL comedian Leslie Jones at MACC (Feb. 22, Kahului)

Leslie Jones. PC: courtesy.

MTV Movie Award winner and multiple Emmy nominee Leslie Jones brings her standup comedy show to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Jones was selected as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and has been nominated for her work as a comedian and writer on Saturday Night Live. She starred opposite Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America, winning an MTV Movie Award. Jones recently wrapped production on season two of the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death. On Jan. 17, she kicked off a new era of The Daily Show as the program’s first guest host. Her “Texting has ruined my life!” has received more than 1.5 million views on YouTube. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 2 – Kapono, Beamer with special guest Anthony Pfluke (Feb. 23, Kahului)

Anthony Pfluke (left) courtesy photo; Henry Kapono (middle) courtesy photo; Keola and Moanalani Beamer (right) PC: Michael Fish.

A trio of Hawaiʻi songwriters—Henry Kapono, Keola Beamer pictured with his wife Moana, and Anthony Pfluke—converge for a night of music Friday. Popular singer-songwriter Henry Kapono presents his Artist 2 Artist program, this time featuring singer-songwriter Keola Beamer at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday at 7:30 p.m. Kapono, part of the former duo Cecilio & Kapono, rose to prominence in the 1970s with such songs as Sailin, Highway In the Sun, and Night Music. Beamer is known for his compositions as well with such hits as Honolulu City Lights and helped to spark interest in playing slack key guitar to a new generation. A special guest artist is songwriter Anthony Pfluke with his latest single “Lahaina Strong” dedicated to those affected by the Lahaina fire. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 3 – Fundraisers for Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center (Feb. 24, Makawao)

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center.

Fundraisers for Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center take place on Feb. 24—the first a gala evening with gourmet cuisine, live music and dancing and a live and silent auction from 4 to 8 p.m, then the second – an Art Affair After Dark After-Party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The first event features music by Nuff Sedd, Jordan Soon, and Reiko Fukino, followed by the After-Party with DJ TRVR and DJ Del Sol. For more information including tickets to the Gala, go to Hui Noʻeau Gala. For the After-Party information including tickets, go to Art Affair.

No. 4 – Kīhei Fridays (Feb. 23, Kīhei)

The biggest block party on Maui takes place at Azeka Place Mauka in Kīhei Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., including more than 45 retail vendors, food booths and food trucks. There’s also a Keiki Zone with face painting and balloon animals, and music by Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake in a trio and the Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Students. Uyetake is a slack key and ʻukulele master with a broad repertoire of music. He’s opened for a variety of musicians including Boz Skaggs and Judy Collins. Other entertainers include Arlie Asiu and Le Bazaar Belly Dancing. For more information, go to Kīhei Fridays.

No. 5 – Our Island Ecosystems presented free (Feb. 24, Kahului)

Botanical and conservation experts will present a hands-on interactive experience that encourages a thoughtful relationship with natural resources and environments. Admission is free at the Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s a look at rare botanical specimens no longer found in the wild and about how to transplant native saplings for reforestation, and extract plant seeds for a seed bank. You can try your hand at art-making using natural materials and hear stories about the wonders of Maui’s plants and animal life. Participants in these conversations include Ethan Romanchak of the Maui Native Nursery, and Zach Pezillo, one of the photographers whose works are in the exhibit. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 6 – A Folklore journey, Caribbean to Argentina (Feb. 23, Kīhei)

Jazz singer Tanama Colibri presents a Folklore Journey From The Caribbean to Argentina at ProArts Playhouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The show demonstrates the styles of music from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Argentina. The songs touch on the Afro Peruvian experience, Brazilian Bossa Nova and Argentinian samba composed by Argentinian cowboys. The band includes Liz Morales on guitar, Nuno Aviles on bass, Jeff Helmer on keyboards, and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 7 – Joie Yasha featured in Jazz Maui series (Feb. 25, Lahaina)

Joie Yasha. PC: JazzMaui.org

Joie Yasha performs at Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Singer-saxophonist Joie Yasha performs as part of a quartet in a Jazz Maui series at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Yasha has performed dozens of times at Blue Note on Oʻahu, and she’s sung at festivals in the US, Canada and Europe, including Montreux Jazz Festival and The North Sea Jazz Festival at The Hague. Joining her in the Lahaina performance are musicians such as Jeff Hellmer, named twice as a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition; drummer Paul Marchetti, a member of Mic Fleetwood’s band; and bassist Ian Sheridan who has performed and recorded with Grammy-winning artists such as Jason Mraz.

The proceeds go to the nonprofit Jazz Maui, a group that sponsors music workshop with jazz professionals in Maui’s schools. Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. For more information, go to Jazz Maui.

No. 8 – John Cruz in free concert in Wailea (Feb. 23, Wailea)

John Cruz

Award-winning singer-songwriter John Cruz performs a free concert at The Shops at Wailea Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It’s admission free and part of the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea music series featuring Hawaiʻi entertainers. Cruz is a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner and a contributor to the Grammy award-winning album Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2. More than 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings each year, including his popular song Island Style. He participated in Playing For Change’s All Along the Watchtower video, with more than 12 million views. For more information, go to The Shops at Wailea.

No. 9 – Maui singer-songwriter Kimo Nevius presents new songs (Feb. 22, Kīhei)

Kimo Nevius & Promised Road are scheduled to perform at ProArts Playhouse on Thursday, Feb. 22. PC: courtesy ProArts Playhouse

Kimo Nevius presents a solo show of genre-bending music at ProArts Maui Saturday at 7:30. The show is to celebrate the conclusion of the 53-week project by Nevius to write a song a week. The songs have range from acoustic ballads to classical compositions, some influenced by Fred Neil and Tim Buckley. A sample of his work is his song Lahaina Town with its sea shanty rhythm and many visuals of the Lahaina Town as it was before the fire last year. For more information, including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 10 – Grupo Cañamon at Lava Rock (Feb. 24, Kīhei)

Grupo Cañamon performs salsa and other Latin dance sounds at the Lava Rock Bar & Grill at 1945 S. Kīhei Road Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. The band includes members Henri Florez on keyboards and vocals, Jorge Florez on bass and vocals, and Teresa Potic on vocals. There’s also John Sangrando on saxophone and flute. The charge is $25 at the door. For more information, go to Lava Rock or call 808-727-2521.

No. 11 – Sheryl Renee, Billie Holiday tribute (Feb. 28, Kīhei )

Dynamically versatile singer Sheryl Renee salutes Billy Holiday in a jazz tribute, with saxophonist Joie Yasha at ProArts Maui Playhouse Wednesday at 7 p.m. Renee has performed for President Barack Obama and with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 12 – Jeff Peterson at Slack Key Show (Feb. 28, Nāpili)

Jeff Peterson Photo by Dusty Foster

Master instrumentalist Jeff Peterson performs at the Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Slack key guitarist, Shem Kahawaii, hosts the show while George is on tour. Lovely Wainani Kealoha dances the hula. Peterson grew up on a ranch on Maui, listening to his father play the guitar. Great stories, sharing culture, and beautiful hula dancing. Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Kahumoku performs with Tia Carrere and Daniel Ho in his US Mainland tour, including California, Oregon, Minnesota, Chicago and Michigan.

No. 13 – Blues & Jazz Festival at Ocean Organic (Feb. 25, Kula)

Levi Huffman (left) via levihuffmanmusic.com; Adrian Trevino (middle) via Facebook; and Tempa & Naor (right) via tempaandnaor.com.

The Maui Jazz & Blues Festival Series continues at Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery Sunday, featuring flautist-guitarist Levi Huffman with his jazz and blues as well as pop and reggae music from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by rock and blues master Adrian Trevino from 3:15 to 4 p.m., and Tempa & Naor with their blues and soul from 5 to 7 p.m. The performances are on lawn with a majestic view of Maui’s Central Valley. For more information including tickets, go to open table.

No. 14 – Peter and the Starcatcher (Feb. 23, Wailuku)

The Tony Award-winning musical Peter and the Starcatcher opens at the historic ʻĪao Theater Friday and runs through March 10. It’s a family friendly musical based on Peter Pan and provides a back story of high seas adventure in the fictional world of Neverland of how the nameless orphan becomes Peter Pan and how the dreaded pirate becomes Captain Hook. Its songs were nominated for a Tony. Maui Onstage is presenting the production with two casts teams—a Wasp Cast and a Neverland Cast, with director Kristi Scott, musical director Sara Jelley, and stage manager Tina Kailiponi. The presentation takes about two and a half hours with a 15 minute intermission. For more information, go to Maui Onstage.

No. 15 – Hawaiian lap steel guitar music free (Feb. 26, Wailuku)

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday at 10:30 p.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

No. 16 – Haus of Love at Playground (Feb. 25, Māʻalaea)

Mancandy Productions presents Haus of Love featuring drag performances and cabaret entertainment, celebrating the art of expression at da Playground Maui Sunday at 8 p.m. The program provides a format for seasoned drag enthusiasts or someone experiencing a live performance for the first time. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground.

No. 17 – Upcountry Farmers Market (Feb. 24, Kula)

The Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fresh locally grown organic produce and prepared food are sold, including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee and lilikoʻi butter.

Coming Soon:

No. 18 – Billboard hit maker Iration coming to Maui (March 1, Kahului)

Iration. PC: Chris Colclasure

The Billboard chart topping band Iration performs a concerts at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 1 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. The band has special guest L.A.B and Kabaka Pyramid. The alternative reggae group, with more than 1 billion streams with their music, has music with deep-rooted island influence from their Hawaii upbringing fused with rock, pop, and soul to create uplifting music. The lead singer Micah Pueschel was raised on Oʻahu’s windward side. The band’s 8th studio album Daytrippin was released on Oct 6, 2023. Here’s a link to the single IRL. L.A.B has won Best Group, Best Song & Best Album two years in a row at the New Zealand Music Awards, taking out Best Song at the 2023 Rolling Stone Awards and being voted New Zealand’s Best Live Act. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 19 – Black Uhuru at Playground (Feb. 29, Māʻalaea)

The Grammy Award-winning band Black Uhuru performs at da Playground Maui Thursday at 8 p.m. For over 50 years, Black Uhuru has remained one of the most popular and recognized reggae bands from Jamaica. The living legends have earned several achievements in the music industry, including winning the first ever Grammy Award for reggae music. The band’s long success, along with having the highest reggae record sales after Bob Marley and the most songs sampled by other artist over the years, has allowed them to become Ambassadors of reggae. Doors open at 7 p.m. 21 and over. Free parking after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 20 – Kanekoa’s concert at Coffee Attic (March 1, Wailuku)

Kanekoa

Kanekoa performs covers and original music at a concert at the Maui Coffee Attic on March 1 at 6 p.m. Maui’s Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning band Kanekoa has performed on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and riding a wave of Hawaiian jam band roots music. They’re powered by electric ukuleles and exotic rhythms. David Hidalgo of Los Lobos says, “These guys scare me. They are that good.” For more information including tickets, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John, 808-250-9555.

