Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui to host 37th annual Hoʻomau Benefit Concert on March 23

A flier promotes the upcoming Hoʻomau Benefit Concert on Saturday, March 23.

Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui, a parent-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Hawaiian immersion preschool program, Pūnana Leo o Maui, will host its 37th Annual Hoʻomau Benefit Concert from 9 a.m. to sunset March 23 at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

The event will feature performances by the keiki of Pūnana Leo o Maui a Lahaina, the keiki of Kula Kaiapuni and a line-up of local entertainers such as: The Vitals 808, Pololū “The Poi Poundah” Nakanelua, Wehilei & Hammah House Band, Hoaka & Shane “Hawaiian Homeboy” Kahalehau, Lahaina Grown, Kaina Kountry, ʻOhana Krug and Ron Kualaau & Pelekila. Cody Pueo Pata will emcee the event.

A showcase of Hawaiian crafters will demonstrate traditional Hawaiian arts and practices such as: lomi lomi (massage), kākau ʻuhi (traditional tattooing), ulana lauhala (lauhala weaving), ulana niu (coconut weaving), lua (traditional martial science), kuʻi kalo (taro pounding), kilo hōkū (star gazing), lei-making, hānau and pale keiki (traditional birth practices & midwifery) and muʻumuʻu/ holokū.

A silent auction features items from local businesses and locally made arts and crafts. A variety of local vendors will be exhibited throughout the event.

A popular presentation that many enjoy during Hoʻomau is the live auction segment. It will have a unique collection of items including the highly desired hand-stitched and sewn quilt. This year’s quilt theme is based on Lahaina.

This school year, Pūnana Leo o Maui is honored to kāko’o (support) many ‘ohana from Pūnana Leo o Lahaina. The Lahaina preschool was greatly impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfire. A portion of event proceeds will be dedicated to Pūnana Leo o Lahaina.

The theme for this year’s Hoʻomau is “I ala. I ulu. I ola.” To rise. To grow. To live.

On the theme, Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui’s President Kūlia Kaluau said: “It is an affirmation and how we re-empower ourselves to OLA (live). The ‘ulu will forever be in our kāhua in remembering the literal gift of life that gives our lāhui hope to rise, to grow, and to live. The ‘ulu tree/fruit is symbolic and represents our beloved wahi pana of Lahaina, otherwise known as ka malu ‘ulu o Lele. The ‘ōlelo no’eau ‘Ka Malu ‘Ulu o Lele’ gives us insight to what once was an ‘āina filled with groves of ‘ulu. It is important to remember these ‘ōlelo no’eau, inoa, and ‘ike passed on to us by our kūpuna so that we can rise, grow, and flourish (live) in this wā. May we continue to rely on our ‘ike kūpuna to empower a rising, growing, living lāhui each day just as the ‘ulu has empowered to OLA.”

The lauana (design) for this year’s theme was designed by one of the mākua (parents), Keliʻi Pawai.

The organization will also celebrate 40 years with the ʻAha Pūnana Leo for the hundreds of students across Hawaiʻi Pae ʻĀina whose foundation originates from its unique Hawaiian Immersion preschool program. The ‘Aha is the umbrella organization that contributes curriculum, training and support for all Pūnana Leo schools.

Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door. For event updates or to purchase tickets, visit Pūnana Leo’s social media to purchase directly from ʻohana. Instagram: @hoomau_maui and Facebook: Hoʻomau Maui. Tickets can also be found in Kahului: Moʻono food truck, Na Koa Brand and Maui Nui Botanical Gardens; Wailuku: Native Intelligence; Makawao: Kūlua; Pukalani: Moʻono food truck; and at Hana School.

Parking will be available at War Memorial Stadium parking lot, Boys & Girls Club, the grassy area by the Maui Family YMCA, Parking Lot #6 (The Pit) and Baldwin High School.

For more information, contact Kahu Kili Nāmau‘u at 808-283-7733 or at [email protected].