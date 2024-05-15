Maui Cesspool Virtual Town Hall, May 30

A virtual town hall event focused on Maui cesspools is planned on Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say many cesspools in Central Maui are classified as high priority by the Department of Health meaning they pose a threat to the health of nearshore waters, coral reefs and drinking water.

Topics covered will include:

Cesspool conversion loan and grant opportunities

The cesspool conversion process

Cesspool-related laws and conversion technology options

Future wastewater workforce opportunities

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests are invited to participate in a Q&A session with wastewater experts and legislators.

Key speakers include:

Sen. Troy Hashimoto , Senate District 5: Wailuku, Waihe’e, Waikapū Mauka, Kahului

, Senate District 5: Wailuku, Waihe’e, Waikapū Mauka, Kahului Rep. Mahina Poepoe , House District 13: Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu

, House District 13: Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu Michele Chouteau McLean, AICP, Office of Council Chair Alice L. Lee

Additional speakers include:

Kim Falinski PhD, PE , The Nature Conservancy

, The Nature Conservancy Robin S. Knox, Water Quality Consulting, Inc.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests can register online to attend here.