Maui Cesspool Virtual Town Hall, May 30
A virtual town hall event focused on Maui cesspools is planned on Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Organizers say many cesspools in Central Maui are classified as high priority by the Department of Health meaning they pose a threat to the health of nearshore waters, coral reefs and drinking water.
Topics covered will include:
- Cesspool conversion loan and grant opportunities
- The cesspool conversion process
- Cesspool-related laws and conversion technology options
- Future wastewater workforce opportunities
Guests are invited to participate in a Q&A session with wastewater experts and legislators.
Key speakers include:
- Sen. Troy Hashimoto, Senate District 5: Wailuku, Waihe’e, Waikapū Mauka, Kahului
- Rep. Mahina Poepoe, House District 13: Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu
- Michele Chouteau McLean, AICP, Office of Council Chair Alice L. Lee
Additional speakers include:
- Kim Falinski PhD, PE, The Nature Conservancy
- Robin S. Knox, Water Quality Consulting, Inc.
Guests can register online to attend here.
