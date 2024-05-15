Maui News

Maui Cesspool Virtual Town Hall, May 30

May 15, 2024, 1:37 PM HST
A virtual town hall event focused on Maui cesspools is planned on Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say many cesspools in Central Maui are classified as high priority by the Department of Health meaning they pose a threat to the health of nearshore waters, coral reefs and drinking water.

Topics covered will include:

  • Cesspool conversion loan and grant opportunities
  • The cesspool conversion process
  • Cesspool-related laws and conversion technology options
  • Future wastewater workforce opportunities
Guests are invited to participate in a Q&A session with wastewater experts and legislators.

Key speakers include: 

  • Sen. Troy Hashimoto, Senate District 5: Wailuku, Waihe’e, Waikapū Mauka, Kahului
  • Rep. Mahina Poepoe, House District 13: Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu
  • Michele Chouteau McLean, AICP, Office of Council Chair Alice L. Lee

Additional speakers include:

  • Kim Falinski PhD, PE, The Nature Conservancy
  • Robin S. Knox, Water Quality Consulting, Inc.
Guests can register online to attend here.

