HTA: Maui hotels still impacted by wildfires, but led counties in April 2024 RevPAR due to higher daily rates

Kahului Airport. PC: Kalani Prince (8.9.23)

Maui County hotels continued to be impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires, but still led the counties in April 2024 revenue per available room (RevPAR) due to comparatively higher average daily rate (ADR), according to the Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report, issued by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Maui County hotels achieved RevPAR of $368 (-7.3% vs. 2023, +20.4% vs. 2019), with ADR at $555 (-9.1% vs. 2023, +43.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66.3% (+1.3 percentage points vs. 2023, -12.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $565 (+8.0% vs. 2023, +0.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $742 (-12.5% vs. 2023, +22.3% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.2% (+14.5 percentage points vs. 2023, -16.3 percentage points vs. 2019), according to the HTA.

In April, hotels in the Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region were occupied by a mix of displaced Lahaina residents impacted by the fires, relief workers, and visitors. The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $291 (-19.7% vs. 2023, +16.5% vs. 2019), ADR at $463 (-14.0% vs. 2023, +44.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 62.9% (-4.5 percentage points vs. 2023, -15.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

Statewide hotel performance:

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported slightly lower occupancy, ADR and RevPAR in April 2024 compared to April 2023. When compared to pre-pandemic April 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in April 2024 but occupancy was lower, according to the HTA.

Statewide RevPAR in April 2024 was $266 (-4.0%), with ADR at $368 (-2.1%) and occupancy of 72.3% (-1.4 percentage points) compared to April 2023 (Figure 1). Compared with April 2019, RevPAR was 25.4% higher, driven by higher ADR (+35.1%) which offset lower occupancy (-5.6 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For April 2024, the survey included 171 properties representing 47,965 rooms, or 86.4% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $443.2 million (-4.5% vs. 2023, +28.6% vs. 2019) in April 2024. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (-2.5% vs. 2023, -4.8% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-0.6% vs. 2023, +2.6% vs. 2019), according to the report.

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $502 (-1.0% vs. 2023, +19.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $798 (-6.5% vs. 2023, +44.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 63% (+3.5 percentage points vs. 2023, -13.3 percentage points vs. 2019). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $174 (+3.1% vs. 2023, +33.0% vs. 2019) with ADR at $235 (+1.3% vs. 2023, +45.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 74% (+1.3 percentage points vs. 2023, -6.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

Other island highlights:

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $311 (+1.1% vs. 2023, +74.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $432 (+5.8% vs. 2023, +62.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 72% (-3.4 percentage points vs. 2023, +5.3 percentage points vs. 2019), the HTA reports.

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $289 (-2.1% vs. 2023, +49.0% vs. 2019), with ADR at $442 (+3.5% vs. 2023, +70.4% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 65.3% (-3.7 percentage points vs. 2023, -9.4 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $441 (-2.2% vs. 2023, +54.4% vs. 2019), with ADR at $584 (-2.9% vs. 2023, +56.4% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 75.5% (+0.5 percentage points vs. 2023, -1.0 percentage points vs. 2019), according to the HTA.

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $210 (-1.6% vs. 2023, +15.3% vs. 2019) in April, ADR at $275 (+1.0% vs. 2023, +20.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.5% (-2.0 percentage points vs. 2023, -3.4 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikīkī hotels earned RevPAR of $197 (-1.8% vs. 2023, +10.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $257 (+0.6% vs. 2023, +15.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.7% (-1.9 percentage points vs. 2023, -3.2 percentage points vs. 2019), according to the HTA report.

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/