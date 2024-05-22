First-ever Hawaiʻi delegation to the USDA visits D.C. to advocate for agricultural support























Hawaiʻi Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke and Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Chairperson Sharon Hurd last week led some of Hawaiʻi’s agricultural leaders in a first-ever Hawaiʻi delegation to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The visit to Washington, D.C., from May 14 to May 15, aimed to strengthen the relationship between Hawaiʻi’s local agriculture industry and the USDA.

“This visit was an important convening to maximize USDA resources, identify opportunities for federal grants and funding, and exchange information about our agricultural landscape to the top level of the USDA,” said Lt. Gov. Luke, who led the inaugural delegation to the nation’s capital. “The conversations between our local agriculture community and USDA officials, engaging with their agencies, and conveying the essential role of our agricultural community in ensuring Hawaiʻi’s food security and sustainability.”

Lieutenant Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi Sylvia Luke. (USDA photo by Tom Witham)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The delegation included 30 agricultural leaders, including state legislators, Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau, Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council, Hawaiʻi Crop Improvement Association, Hawaiʻi Floriculture and Nursery Association, and Synergistic Hawaiʻi Agricultural Council, farmers, ranchers, and advocates.

The delegation identified several key policy priorities:

Rural development and agriculture infrastructure funding

Protecting Hawaiʻi‘s iconic agricultural brand

Grant funding

Biosecurity and enforcement

“This is a historic moment for Hawaiʻi agriculture,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director of Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau. “In my 19 years with the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau, I have never witnessed such a momentous occasion as our farmers, ranchers, and industry stakeholders met with all the USDA agencies in Washington, D.C. This unprecedented event heralds a new era of opportunity and collaboration for Hawaii’s agriculture.”

Joy Kono, USDA, Farm Services Agency, Hawaiʻi State Director moderates a panel discussion with Hawaii State Senator Tim Richards, Senator Lynn Decoite, Darren Strand, President of Maui Gold Pineapple Company and President of Hawaii Farm Bureau, Alan Takemoto, President, Hawaii Crop Improvement Association and Eric Tanouye, President, Green Point Nurseries and President of Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association during USDA’s observance of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Month Celebration and the first-ever State of Hawai’i delegation visit to USDA on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (USDA photo by Tom Witham)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to numerous meetings with under secretaries, assistant secretaries, and other USDA leaders, the delegation had the opportunity to meet with US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

“USDA was honored to welcome the Hawaiʻi delegation to the Whitten Building to celebrate the diverse and essential contributions of Hawaiʻi agriculture and discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by the state’s producers and rural communities,” said USDA Secretary Vilsack. “USDA is committed to supporting these producers in doing what they love most — farming the land and helping to produce the food, fuel, and fiber that feeds, shelters, and powers our nation and the world. Through our ongoing work to increase economic opportunities and revenue streams for producers and build prosperity in Hawaiʻi and across the country, we will continue to do so.”

The delegation also participated in a panel discussion titled “Uniqueness of Hawaiʻi Agriculture,” focused on understanding Hawaiʻi’s specific challenges and opportunities. The visit concluded with a Hawaiʻi Agriculture Showcase at the USDA Whitten Patio on the National Mall, where local farmers, ranchers, and producers had the opportunity to present their products and share personal stories of their agriculture experiences in Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Hawaiʻi State Constitution says the Department of Agriculture shall conserve and protect Agricultural Lands,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Chairperson Sharon Hurd. “Meeting with the USDA was so valuable to relay that message and find partnerships to move Hawaiʻi agriculture forward.”