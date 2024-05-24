Update: 1/4 acre Waiehu brushfire now 100% contained

Waiehu brush fire. (5.24.24) PC: Valerie Toro

Update: 3:10 p.m., May 24, 2024

A brush fire in Waiehu is now 100% contained, as of 2:54 p.m, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency. Maui Fire Department crews remain on scene for mop up operations and final extinguishment.

Previous post:

Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Waiehu, reported at 12:49 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Fire officials say the blaze involves approximately 1/4 acre of heavy brush and vegetation near Kahekili Highway and Waiehu Beach Road. Smoke is visible in the area.

Emergency managers say the public is advised to avoid the area if possible, and area residents should prepare to evacuate if notified by county officials.

Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.