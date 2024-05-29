Eat Local, Shop Local, Live Local at Maui AgFest & 4- H Livestock Fair 2024



























If you stop by the Haleakalā Creamery booth at Maui AgFest next weekend, don’t be startled if you’re greeted by a goat. Rebecca Woodburn-Rist, owner of Maui’s “Farm to Spoon” goat dairy, will be selling her delicious goat milk caramel sauces and “Goatlato” ice cream with a little help from the herd.

“I love working with animals to provide food; it allows for a deeper connection to the land, weather and lifecycles of animals and ourselves,” Woodburn-Rist said. “By doing something that I love, raising and milking goats, I can provide food for my community. I started Haleakala Creamery so that I could share the idea that food (ice cream to be exact) can be simple and should come from a farm, not a factory.”

From selling their caramel sauces on the side of the road, Woodburn-Rist and her family have grown their business into a full-scale goat dairy on five acres in Kula. Haleakalā Creamery specializes in handcrafted products, using only their goat milk and the finest local ingredients.

“What began as a simple desire to make our own ice cream grew into the realization of a dream we didn’t even know we had,” Woodburn-Rist said. Their “farm-to-spoon” products can be found at local retailers throughout Hawai‘i, and their caramel sauces are available nationwide through their online store at www.haleakalacreamery.com.

Woodburn-Rist is one of many farmers you can meet at this year’s Grown on Maui Farmers Market, one or the highlights of the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair. Now in its 15th year, AgFest is the signature event of Maui County Farm Bureau (MCFB) and takes place on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Special Events Field.

Sponsored by Bayer, the Grown on Maui Farmers Market features many local vendors/MCFB members, including: Yee’s Orchard; Maui Orchid Society; Surfing Goat Dairy; Maui Bee Farm and Raw Maui Honey; Hawai‘i Taro Farm with Lo‘iloa offering ku‘i, poi pounding demonstrations; Maui Gold Pineapple and Maui Pineapple Tours; Maui Honey; Anuhea Flowers; Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate; Mahi Pono; GoFarm; Hāna Fresh, and more.

Along with produce, festival attendees can also pick up value-added ag products and 2024 Maui AgFest merchandise. MCFB’s trademarked Grown on Maui booth has specialty items like potted veggie starts from Ka‘uhane Lands; famous kimchi from NapiliFlo; beef jerky (regular and peppered) from Maui Cattle Co.; Pineapple Mustard and Onion Mustard (made with sparkling wine) from MauiWine; and more. It’s also the perfect place to show your support of local ag by sporting an MCFB Grown on Maui T-shirt, tote bag or hat!

“We are really optimistic for the next generation of farming to come on out and learn about agriculture on our island,” said Ethan Romanchak, owner of Native Nursery and MCFB Membership Chair. “AgFest is a great time to get in touch with Maui’s farming roots and see all the ways that membership in Maui County Farm Bureau can support you and your family’s ag adventures.”

Speaking of families, yes, Keiki Zone is back and it’s better than ever! There’s plenty for the kids to see with Mahi Pono Tractors and Trucks, and the always juicy and sweet Mahi Pono Watermelon Eating Contest. On the Main Stage, Alaka‘i Paleka will once again emcee the entertainment, with exciting performances by Maui Taiko drumming; award-winning Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua; authentic Hawaiian harmony trio Kūikawā; and Hoaka Trio, merging Hawaiian music with contemporary and reggae styles and Maui’s own Nuff Sedd.

This year’s AgFest features even more chances to learn about our island’s farming scene:

► Hear from Maui youth who raise and care for their animals, from hogs to steers, at the Maui 4-H Youth Livestock Show & Auction.

► Stroll through the Ag Education tent and meet the people who work on healthy watersheds, soil, marine environment and ag education for Maui youth. Come with questions for representatives from Maui’s floral, plant/nursery and livestock sectors, Maui County’s Department of Agriculture, farm agencies, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, and many others. Come to learn tips for your own garden or farm.

► Enjoy a special exhibit on the history of “Chinese in Agriculture on Maui,” presented by the Wo Hing Society from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cooking demos by Keith Apana of Only Ono BBQ in Pā’ia at 10:30 am or 12:45 pm.

►Eat local. There’s a lot to choose from starting with locailicious farm-to-table dishes from Maui Fresh Streatery by Chef & Owner Kyle Kawakami who was recently honored at Maui No Ka Oi magazine’s ʻĀipono Awards Gala as the 2024 Maui County Farm Bureau “Friend of Agriculture” award recipient. More farm-to-table with salads, soups, carrot hot dogs, and more by Lisa Villarimo, The Aloha Lifestyle Hui, and food booths with Maui Cattle Co burgers, chow fund, and ‘Åina Tacos; Lunchbox Maui will have deli sandwiches; sweet treats by Shaka Pops, Maui Cookie Lab, Yumtastic and DeRays; cold drinks by Wai Lemi and Unreal Boba and a variety of food offerings by Pastelle House, Nonoy, Holoholo Garlic Noodles and Sumo Dogs.

►Sign up for Taste Education, an in-depth series that focuses on four Maui specialties: Coffee, Cacao, Fish and Kalo (sessions are one hour long, $5 each; reservations at MauiAgFest.org.)

► Celebrate the folks who have been farming on Maui for generations at the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. The Fairmont Kea Lani returns a hearty menu of pancakes, scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, Maui Gold Pineapple, and fresh Maui Oma coffee. This year’s award honors Legacy Farmer Kenneth Yamamura and his family. Breakfast is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. (tickets are $12 adults; $8 seniors; $6 keiki; reservations at MauiAgFest.org.)

►Stop by the Fresh Help Maui booth to pick up a copy of “The Lahaina Cookbook,” featuring more than 100 recipes from West Maui’s best-loved restaurants and chefs, with proceeds going towards helping those in need. Captain Chimo Shipp will be signing books between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

►MCFB’s Grand Taste will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. (tickets are $30 until 10 p.m. May 28; $40 after May 28 at MauiAgFest.org, and will be available onsite).

►Grand Desserts will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. (tickets are $25 in advance at MauiAgFest.org, or $30 day of).

AgFest is hosted by MCFB and Maui 4-H Livestock Association in partnership with the County of Maui, Maui County Council and the Office of Economic Development. MCFB is grateful to all the generous sponsors who have made AgFest possible: A&B, Bayer, Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui, Fresh Help Maui, Hawaiian Electric, Mahi Pono, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Ness/Hawthrone, Pacific Media Group, Pukalani Superette, Ulupono Initiative, VIP Foodservice and Young Brothers.

“As we celebrate our 15th year of AgFest, we give a big mahalo to everyone who has supported this event over the years,” said Warren K. Watanabe, executive director, Maui County Farm Bureau. “We’ve come a long way since our very first celebration in Wailuku in June 2007. It’s really gratifying to see the community coming out to appreciate and support our farmers, ranchers, ag agencies, and friends of ag. We hope the community will come down, bring the ‘ohana, and enjoy the day!”

Tickets for AgFest are available online or at the door (cash only): $5 for adults; free for 18 & under with student ID. Parking is free.

For a final schedule of events and to purchase tickets for Taste Education, Grand Taste, Grand Desserts and Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, visit www.MauiAgFest.org.