Hilton Grand Vacations celebrates Kāʻanapali Beach Resort rebrand

Hilton Grand Vacations team members, community leaders and guests gather to celebrate the rebranding of Hilton Vacations Club Kāʻanapali Beach, now offering enhanced resort amenities and unique Hawaiian-inspired cultural activities on Maui. PC: Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations celebrated the rebranding of Hilton Vacations Club Kāʻanapali Beach on Maui. The now refreshed resort will enhance the existing offerings in Kāʻanapali, giving members, kamaʻāina and guests a new getaway option on Maui.

The resort offers one- and two-bedroom suites with ocean views. Guests are invited to relax in the resort’s outdoor pools and hot tub, take a leisurely walk on the beach and cook with a view using the oceanfront BBQ grills. The resort also offers unique Hawaiian-inspired weekly activities such as hula lessons and lei-making workshops to connect guests to the local culture.























The rebranding comes as Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. marked a milestone this week, with the formal grand opening of Maui Bay Villas, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club in South Maui.