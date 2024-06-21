Maui News

Molokaʻi fire burns 50 acres, declared 100% contained

By Wendy Osher
 June 21, 2024, 4:02 PM HST
Maui fire crews continue to battle a brush fire on Molokaʻi that has burned 50 acres since it was first reported at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 in the area of 40 Maunaloa Road.

Crews arrived to find the brush fire partially in a gulch and being spread by windy conditions. Crews and aircraft worked to keep the fire from crossing the highway. Public Works crews with heavy equipment were able to assist in cutting lines around the perimeter.

The fire was declared 100% contained by sunset Thursday.

Crews continued to monitor the fire overnight due to continued strong winds. Fire officials say access to portions of the fire was difficult due to the steep terrain of the gulch.

A specialized Wildland firefighting crew was air lifted by Air 1 into the area early Friday morning to assist with work in the more inaccessible areas. Air 1 continued to make water drops on hot spots.

On Friday afternoon, fire official said containment lines have held, and mop up operations continue. The fire was called fully contained, but not fully extinguished.

Responding units included: Engine 9, Engine 4, Tanker 4, Engine 12, Air 1, Air 2, Relief Engine 9, Relief Tanker 4, Molokaʻi based callback personnel, Wildland firefighting cadre, and Public Works heavy equipment and tankers.

No damages were reported.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

