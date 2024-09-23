Maui man found guilty of lesser assault charge and abuse in trial involving injuries to ex-girlfriend’s baby

Christian Rosete. PC: (8.23.24) by Wendy Osher

A Maui man who was on trail for the second degree attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend’s infant, was found guilty instead of a lesser first degree attempted assault charge. The verdict in the trail of Christian Rosete was reached on Monday afternoon (Sept. 23). The jury found Rosete guilty as charged of separate first and second degree assault charges, and a charge of felony abuse against a family or household member. Another second degree assault charge for Count 3 was reduced to a third degree assault conviction.

The charges stem from activity in April of 2021, in which the 11-month old boy was treated in the emergency room for life-threatening injuries including bruising to his face, bleeding in his brain, a bone fracture, retinal tear/detachment and malnourishment.

Passion Quirk, the baby’s mother and Rosete’s ex-girlfriend, was initially charged with attempted murder as well, but later accepted a plea deal agreeing to a lesser charge of assault and reduced maximum sentence.

The jury spent Friday afternoon and part of Monday deliberating before reaching the unanimous verdict shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Under a bifurcated indictment, the jury must still determine if extended prison terms are necessary for any of the charges.

The jury is scheduled to return on Wednesday before Judge Kelsey Kawano to listen to more witness testimony.

Prosecuting attorney Andrew Martin asked and recieved confirmation that the defendant’s bail was previously maintained in the amount of $1 million.

Defense attorney Pamela Lundquist had concerns over potential for double jeopardy since one charge emphasized strangulation while another was focused on choking. She also questioned the basis for one of the assault counts, asking for clarity on what type of injury was considered for the conviction.