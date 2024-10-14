Maui Surf Forecast for October 15, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|14-18
|14-18
|12-16
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current moderate to large, medium to long period north swell will peak this evening and slowly decline through the end of the week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through Tuesday for all north facing shores across the state. Surf along west facing shores will remain slightly elevated with the influence of the north swell through Tuesday. East facing shore wind waves will gradually pick up Tuesday in response to strengthening trades nad remain rough and choppy throught the rest of the week. Areas exposed to the north swell on the east shores will also see a wrap with this swell. Surf along south facing shores looks to remain small with background southerly swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
