Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 15, 2024

October 14, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
14-18
14-18
12-16 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:58 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:57 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:44 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate to large, medium to long period north swell will peak this evening and slowly decline through the end of the week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through Tuesday for all north facing shores across the state. Surf along west facing shores will remain slightly elevated with the influence of the north swell through Tuesday. East facing shore wind waves will gradually pick up Tuesday in response to strengthening trades nad remain rough and choppy throught the rest of the week. Areas exposed to the north swell on the east shores will also see a wrap with this swell. Surf along south facing shores looks to remain small with background southerly swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
