Mayor Bissen hosting community budget meeting in South Maui on Tuesday

File (3.25.24): The mayor will host a community budget meeting on Tuesday in Kīhei to gather input for the County’s FY26 budget. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration will host a community budget meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Kenolio Recreation Complex in Kīhei.

South Maui residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to provide input as County of Maui departments begin to shape the budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025.

The meeting is the seventh of eight budget meetings that are being held in communities throughout Maui County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each community meeting will begin with an introduction and overview from department leaders, followed by testimony from the public. Testimony will be limited to three minutes per person.

Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from County departments to meet with members of the community following public testimony.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings. Comments also can be submitted online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meetings can be viewed online at the County of Maui Facebook page. No account is needed to view.

For more information, call the County of Maui Budget Office at 808-270-7855.