The Westin Maui announces exclusive kama‘āina rates

Hawai‘i residents can make the holiday season extra special with a staycation at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali . The discounted kama‘āina rates start at $298 per night in the newly-renovated Kūkahi Tower and waived resort fees (a $49 per night value), and is available for stays until Dec 24. The kama‘āina discount is open to book now and is based on availability.

The recently refreshed Kūkahi Tower features rooms with a natural palette of rich wood finishes, clean architectural lines, and unique design details. Each room also features a spacious lānai and other conveniences.

For those seeking a more elevated experience, rates are also available in the Hōkūpaʻa Tower.

The sprawling Kawaiola Aquatic playground features waterfalls, water slides, and a kid-friendly lagoon-style pool, while the adults-only pool deck offers a serene escape for grown-ups.

The Valley Alley, a newly-opened social space offers Topgolf Swing Suites, duckpin bowling, and an array of classic and virtual reality arcade games. The Topgolf Swing Suites provide a high-tech golf simulator experience, while duckpin bowling offers a scaled-down version of traditional bowling.

Guests can enjoy Ulu Kitchen, helmed by celebrated chef Peter Merriman. Hawai‘i residents receive a 20% kama‘āina discount. The restaurant features a variety of flavorful dishes, each crafted with local ingredients and Merriman’s signature attention to detail.

