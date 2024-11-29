Lahaina Department of Motor Vehicles & Licensing office temporarily closed today, Friday, Nov. 29

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Lahaina office of the County of Maui Department of Motor Vehicles & Licensing is temporarily closed today, Friday, Nov. 29, due to a staffing shortage.

The Kahului, Kīhei and Pukalani DMVL offices are open.

The Lahaina office is expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 2.

For more information, including current wait times at all locations, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dmvl.

