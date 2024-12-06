DOH reports 15th travel-related dengue virus case

Aedes albopictus is a widespread invasive mosquito in Hawai’i. Photo Credit: James Gathany, CDC.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has identified a new case of travel-related dengue virus case on Oʻahu, bringing the number of total cases to 15 identified in the state in 2024 (one on Kauaʻi, four on Maui, 10 on Oʻahu). The affected travelers were exposed in various countries where dengue is common.

DOH teams were deployed for inspection and mosquito control in the affected area. The community is asked to help reduce the risk for any local transmission by exercising best practices described below.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person. While Hawai‘i is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic (established) here in the state and cases are currently only seen in travelers. Multiple regions around the world are currently experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity.

Dengue outbreaks do occur in many parts of the world, including Central and South America, Asia (including the Republic of the Philippines), the Middle East and Africa, as well as some Pacific Islands including the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, in addition to many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico).

Symptoms of dengue typically may be mild or severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days and although severe and even life-threatening illness can occur, most people recover after about a week. If you have traveled recently and are experiencing these symptoms, please seek medical advice from a health care provider.

In areas of suspected or confirmed dengue, Hawai‘i DOH personnel (Vector Control Branch) conduct inspections and mosquito-reducing activities. Reducing mosquito populations reduces the chances of denguebeing transmitted to other people. In areas without reported dengue cases, eliminating mosquito breeding sites in and around your home is a good practice.

Mosquitoes only need small amounts of standing water to breed. Common breeding sites at home include buckets, water-catching plants (such as bromeliads), small containers, planters, rain barrels, or even cups left outside. Simply pouring out containers of standing water eliminates the potential for mosquito breeding.

For more information, please visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) website and Vector Control Branch (VCB) website.