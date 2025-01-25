Rep. Tokuda announces Class of 2029 nominees to US Service Academies

Air Force cadets March in formation during the Founder’s Day parade at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 6, 2019. Photo Credit: Trevor Cokley, Air Force

US Rep. Jill Tokuda on Tuesday announced her nomination of 31 students from Hawai‘i to the US service academies for the Class of 2029.

“I am proud to nominate these accomplished students who represent the very best of Hawai‘i. While they come from diverse backgrounds, they share a common commitment to service, their community and our nation,” Tokuda said. “Attending one of these service academies, among our most historic and prestigious institutions is a great honor and responsibility, and carries with it a proud history of service and sacrifice. I know these fine young individuals will continue to go above and beyond in their bright futures and make all of us proud.”

Tokuda’s nominations are for the US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, the US Merchant Marine Academy and the US Military Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate application process. Students were measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions and volunteer or employment experiences. The academies will now consider the students’ applications for final selections.

Rep. Tokuda nominated the following students:

US Naval Academy

Haʻaheo Au-Raycher, Damien Memorial School

Teague Baerman, Kalāheo High School

Auliʻi Ching, Molokaʻi High School

Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School

Tatum Crockett, St. Andrew’s Priory

Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy

Akahai Hudgens, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Shayla Kahula, Baldwin High School

Gabriel Kelley, Island School

William Knight, Kalāheo High School

William Pierce, The Salisbury School

Jack Poepoe, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Caleb Schmaeling, Hawaiʻi Technology Academy

Samantha Teschler, Maui Preparatory Academy

Nicholas Williams, Punahou School

US Air Force Academy

Timothy Arnold, Leilehua High School

Teague Baerman, Kalāheo High School

Tatum Crockett, St. Andrew’s Priory

Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School

London Isbell, Kailua High School

Kalauʻihi Kaʻai, Molokaʻi High School

Sammi Kinoshita, Baldwin High School

Mia Monday, Kalāheo High School

Katalina Perry, Kīhei Charter School

Jaden Scott, Kalāheo High School

Teysen Tamiya, Waiākea High School

Samantha Teschler, Maui Preparatory Academy

Tri Truong, Waiʻanae High School

Connor Tumaneng, Baldwin High School

Nicholas Williams, Punahou School

US Military Academy at West Point

Reggie Adams, Lānaʻi High & Elementary School

Teague Baerman, Kalāheo High School

Bruno Bruyere, Maryknoll School

Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School

Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy

London Isbell, Kailua High School

Shayla Kahula, Baldwin High School

Gabriel Kelley, Island School

William Knight, Kalāheo High School

Boston Kobayashi, Waiākea High School

Jose Layugan, Leilehua High School

Samantha Teschler, Maui Preparatory Academy

Connor Tumaneng, Baldwin High School

US Merchant Marine Academy

Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School

Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School

Gabriel Kelley, Island School

Stanley Kimmel, Waimea High School

Tokuda’s nominations follow the 65 Hawai‘i nominees selected by US Sen. Schatz on Jan 17, 2025, and 39 Hawai‘i nominees selected by US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono on Jan. 10, 2025.