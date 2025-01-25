Rep. Tokuda announces Class of 2029 nominees to US Service Academies
US Rep. Jill Tokuda on Tuesday announced her nomination of 31 students from Hawai‘i to the US service academies for the Class of 2029.
“I am proud to nominate these accomplished students who represent the very best of Hawai‘i. While they come from diverse backgrounds, they share a common commitment to service, their community and our nation,” Tokuda said. “Attending one of these service academies, among our most historic and prestigious institutions is a great honor and responsibility, and carries with it a proud history of service and sacrifice. I know these fine young individuals will continue to go above and beyond in their bright futures and make all of us proud.”
Tokuda’s nominations are for the US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, the US Merchant Marine Academy and the US Military Academy. The US Coast Guard Academy uses a separate application process. Students were measured on their scholastic achievement, leadership experience, school involvement, athletic and extra-curricular activities, community contributions and volunteer or employment experiences. The academies will now consider the students’ applications for final selections.
Rep. Tokuda nominated the following students:
US Naval Academy
- Haʻaheo Au-Raycher, Damien Memorial School
- Teague Baerman, Kalāheo High School
- Auliʻi Ching, Molokaʻi High School
- Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School
- Tatum Crockett, St. Andrew’s Priory
- Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy
- Akahai Hudgens, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Shayla Kahula, Baldwin High School
- Gabriel Kelley, Island School
- William Knight, Kalāheo High School
- William Pierce, The Salisbury School
- Jack Poepoe, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Caleb Schmaeling, Hawaiʻi Technology Academy
- Samantha Teschler, Maui Preparatory Academy
- Nicholas Williams, Punahou School
US Air Force Academy
- Timothy Arnold, Leilehua High School
- Teague Baerman, Kalāheo High School
- Tatum Crockett, St. Andrew’s Priory
- Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School
- London Isbell, Kailua High School
- Kalauʻihi Kaʻai, Molokaʻi High School
- Sammi Kinoshita, Baldwin High School
- Mia Monday, Kalāheo High School
- Katalina Perry, Kīhei Charter School
- Jaden Scott, Kalāheo High School
- Teysen Tamiya, Waiākea High School
- Samantha Teschler, Maui Preparatory Academy
- Tri Truong, Waiʻanae High School
- Connor Tumaneng, Baldwin High School
- Nicholas Williams, Punahou School
US Military Academy at West Point
- Reggie Adams, Lānaʻi High & Elementary School
- Teague Baerman, Kalāheo High School
- Bruno Bruyere, Maryknoll School
- Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School
- Andrew Howell, Le Jardin Academy
- London Isbell, Kailua High School
- Shayla Kahula, Baldwin High School
- Gabriel Kelley, Island School
- William Knight, Kalāheo High School
- Boston Kobayashi, Waiākea High School
- Jose Layugan, Leilehua High School
- Samantha Teschler, Maui Preparatory Academy
- Connor Tumaneng, Baldwin High School
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Isabella Cordes, Kalāheo High School
- Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei Charter School
- Gabriel Kelley, Island School
- Stanley Kimmel, Waimea High School
Tokuda’s nominations follow the 65 Hawai‘i nominees selected by US Sen. Schatz on Jan 17, 2025, and 39 Hawai‘i nominees selected by US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono on Jan. 10, 2025.