Schatz: Nearly $9.8 million in federal funding to rebuild historic Lahaina landmarks

The remains of historic Waiola Church were visited this past summer during a tour of the burn zone in Lahaina town. US Sen. Brian Schatz announced nearly $9.8 million in federal funding for historic restoration efforts. PC: Brian Perry

Hawai‘i US Sen. Brian Schatz says Hawai‘i will receive nearly $9.8 million in new federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help rebuild wildfire-ravaged historic Lahaina landmarks, like the Old Lahaina Courthouse, Waiola Church, Hale Aloha Museum and the Master’s Reading Room.

“Waiola Church is an important part of Lahaina’s history, heritage and community,” said Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new funding will help us restore some of Lahaina’s historic buildings and help bring this community back.”

In December 2024, Schatz secured an estimated $1.6 billion in new funding for Maui’s continued recovery, aimed at building permanent housing for survivors, in addition to almost $500 million to support economic development, small business needs, water infrastructure, and more. The funding was approved following efforts led by Schatz for more than a year to press the need for long-term disaster aid both in Congress and with the administration of former President Joe Biden.