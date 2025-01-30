Maui severe weather traffic and road impacts

Quick links for Maui:

Downed tree and power lines on Kekaulike Ave. near mile 8

9:47 a.m., Jan. 30, 2025

At around 9:22 a.m., state Department of Transportation crews reported a tree down over the roadway and utility lines on Kekaulike Avenue at mile marker 8 in Kula. A HECO crew is responding.

Downed tree and power lines on Kekaulike Avenue. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (1.30.25)

Downed tree on Hāna Highway near mile 30

8:46 a.m, Jan. 30, 2025

At around 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, the state Department of Transportation reported a tree down and blocking the road on Hāna Highway at mile marker 30. A crew is en route.

