Maui severe weather traffic and road impacts

January 30, 2025, 8:56 AM HST
* Updated January 30, 9:52 AM
Downed tree and power lines on Kekaulike Ave. near mile 8
9:47 a.m., Jan. 30, 2025

At around 9:22 a.m., state Department of Transportation crews reported a tree down over the roadway and utility lines on Kekaulike Avenue at mile marker 8 in Kula. A HECO crew is responding.

Downed tree and power lines on Kekaulike Avenue. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (1.30.25)

Downed tree on Hāna Highway near mile 30
8:46 a.m, Jan. 30, 2025

At around 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, the state Department of Transportation reported a tree down and blocking the road on Hāna Highway at mile marker 30. A crew is en route.

*Check back for more traffic related weather impacts, which will be posted here.

Comments

