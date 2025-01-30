Maui power outage updates: 1,857 without power in Kula

Quick links for Maui:

Kēōkea outage under investigation

8:37 a.m., Jan. 30, 2025

Hawaiian Electric Company is investigating a power outage in the Kēōkea area of Maui. Crews are aware of and are responding to the outage. Customers who are without power in the area should call the HECO trouble line at 808-871-7777 to report their specific location.

1,857 without power in Kula

8:20 a.m., Jan. 30, 2025

An estimated 1,857 customers are without power in the Kula area of Maui. Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company are investigating. This outage is not due to PSPS or Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Click here to view the Hawaiian Electric Company Maui County outage map, which includes details on planned restoration of service and specific areas affected.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. For emergencies, call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call the Maui Trouble Line at 808-871-7777 or on Molokaʻi/Lānaʻi, call 1-877-871-8461.

