Maui severe weather forecast updates for Jan. 30, 2025

Satellite imagery of winter storm approaching the island chain. (9 a.m. Jan. 30, 2025) PC: NOAA

Flood Warning for Oʻahu until 2 p.m.

Update: 11:03 a.m., Jan. 30 2025

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Oʻahu until 2 p.m. At 11:03 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over the entire island of Oʻahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches per hour.

National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning for portions of Maui County. The Flood Watch is in effect for all main Hawaiian Islands through Friday afternoon. South winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of more than 60 mph are expected. At the summit of Haleakalā, winds are forecast to be in the 45-65 mph range with gusts over 80 mph.

A vigorous low pressure system passing by north of the state will drag a cold front from northwest to southeast down the island chain through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system will bring the threat for strong damaging south to southwest winds, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding along and ahead of the front today through Friday.

Conditions will gradually improve with cooler and drier air building in behind the front Friday night through the weekend, according to the NWS. Cool and breezy trade wind weather is expected through the first half of next week.

