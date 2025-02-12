Community invited to celebrate Hawaiian language at ʻŌlelo Under the Stars

Ekela Kaniaupio-Crozier at Hoʻokūkū ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language speech competition) on Maui (2024). PC: courtesy Kealaiwikuamoʻo, Kamehameha Schools

The community is invited to join in celebrating the Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month, at the upcoming event, “ʻŌlelo Under the Stars.” This special evening of live music and Hawaiian language bingo will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Kalana Pākuʻi O Maui, located at 250 S. High St. in Wailuku.

The evening will open with a performance by Kamaunu Kahaialiʻi, who will share the wisdom and beauty of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi through song. Following the musical performance, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi instructor Ekela Kaniaupio-Crozier will provide a historical overview of the Hawaiian language and host an engaging game of bingo in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

“ʻŌlelo Under the Stars” is part of the County of Maui’s Mahina ʻŌlelo ʻOhana initiative, which supports ongoing efforts to celebrate and perpetuate the Hawaiian language. The event is designed to honor and promote ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, which was re-established as an official language of Hawaiʻi in 1978.

All community members are welcome to attend this family-friendly event and participate in an evening of cultural celebration, learning and fun.