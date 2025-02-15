Director of Spirit Horse Ranch to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

File photo (2024): Rotary members Ted Faigle, Wendy Hornack and Al Weiland visit Spirit Horse Ranch, where a check was presented to support the equine therapy programs for fire survivors in November of 2024. Making introductions to one of the horses was Spirit Horse Ranch Director Paige Deponte and staff member Maurissa Deponte. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, Paige DePonte will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. DePonte will share information about Spirit Horse Ranch.

Located in Kula, Spirit Horse Ranch offers Equine-Assisted Trauma Therapy for both adults and children who are survivors of the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui fires. Since the devastating events, the ranch has provided an impressive 2,000 therapy sessions. They receive referrals from therapists and organizations specializing in trauma care, as well as direct requests from survivors.

Back in November 2024, the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset announced it had secured $96,000 in grant monies from the Rotary D5000 Foundation’s Maui Fires Relief Fund to provide funding for the Spirit Horse Ranch.

Its director, Paige DePonte, holds multiple certifications including EAL Certified Facilitator, Heart Math Certified Mentor, Art Therapist and Youth Mental Health Counseling. She will share the mission and vision of Spirit Horse Ranch operations, with special emphasis on the free therapy sessions for Maui fire survivors.

The meeting will be held in the Lahaina Noon Restaurant at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, 2780 Keka’a Drive, Lahaina, 96761. Social time and ordering food and drink from the Happy Hour Menu is at 4 p.m. The program is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.