Historical drama about the early reign of King Kamehameha III at ʻĪao Theater

Noalani Helela’s play Aloha Kaua will be showing at the historic ʻĪao Theater, March 8 and 9. Aloha Kaua is a historical drama about the period in King Kamehameha III’s rule known as “the time of Kaomi” (ka wa ia Kaomi).

Directed by Taurie Kinoshita of the Hawaiʻi Conservatory of Performing Arts, the cast and crew will have a three week run at Palikū Theater in Oʻahu prior to their arrival on Maui. The play is produced by Maui attorney Lance D. Collins.

According to the theater announcement: As a young man, Kauikeaouli (Kamehameha III) fell in love with Kaomi, a brilliant Maui born, half-Tahitian and half-Hawaiian student of Hiram Bingham. Kaomi healed with his hands, diagnosed illnesses, and rebelled against the values and laws being imposed by the missionaries.

“As their love deepened, Kauikeaouli was inspired to resist oppressive the American Calvinist morality. He brought back Liholiho’s Makahonu including hula, free love, drinking, games, and Makahiki. Kauikeaouli eventually made Kaomi his Mōʻī kuʻi (joint king). Kuʻi also implies marriage, underscoring the deep love they had for each other,” according to the announcement.

“Outraged, high chiefs aligned with Bingham and the missionary party (such as Kaikioʻewa and Kīnaʻu) tried to stop the young Kauikeaouli. Some resorted to violence, turning their anger on Kaomi and demonizing him for leading the king down what they believed was a dangerous path. The ‘Time of Kaomi’ was almost erased from history,” according to a play description.

Kinoshita said, “We see the clash between traditional non-binary views and the rigid hierarchical world of the west. It’s a historical drama about queer love and resistance, peppered with humor and witty dialogue.”

Collins noted, “The early reign of Kauikeaouli can help us to better understand the challenges he faced leading to the adoption of a written constitution and the Mahele. Audiences get a deeper appreciation for how he developed his understanding of ethical leadership.”

The play is presented by the Hawaiʻi Conservatory for Performing Arts (Windward Community College) and the North Beach West Maui Benefit Fund. Youth and college admissions at ʻĪao Theater are being sponsored by the Wave of Harmony Foundation.

Maui show dates and times:

Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

Ticket are $20 for general admission; and free for youth (18 and under) and college students. Purchase tickets (or reserve seating) online at www.mauionstage.com or call the box office at 808-242-6969.

Helelā, the HCPA Emerging Island Artist for the 2022–23 season, revives elements of this story to focus on a timeless tale of love, sacrifice and courage in a time of uncertainty. Hawaiian historian Adam Keawe Manalo-Camp calls this the “first hate-crime in the history of Hawaiʻi.”

Corin Kumakani Medeiros (Morgan’s Corner at Windward CC) stars as Kauikeaouli, Leleaʻe “Buffy” Kahalepuna-Wong (Once On This Island at Mānoa Valley Theatre) plays his mother Kaʻahumanu, and Alten Keoki Ken Kiakona (Lovey Lee at Kumu Kahua Theatre) is Kaomi.