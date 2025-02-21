Security contract for Lahaina Impact Zone ends Feb. 28

Luakini and Panaewa.Lahaina areas with barricades and “Do Not Enter” signage remain restricted due to safety hazards. PC: County of Maui / MEMA

With the US Army Corps of Engineers’ recent completion of debris removal in commercial areas, the security contract for restricted areas in Lahaina’s Impact Zone will end at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, 2025, according to the County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency.

However, barricades and “Do Not Enter” signage restricting public access will remain in place for many parts of commercial Lahaina due to safety hazards as construction and deconstruction continues. MEMA also asks that residents and visitors refrain from entering unsafe areas and from crossing or parking on private property, even when no structures exist.

“I want to remind everyone to be vigilant that this area is still not safe to be walking through and going to the beach or visiting the banyan tree,” said MEMA Operations Coordination Section Chief Kono Davis. “I know that everybody wants to get down there and see it, both visitors and residents alike. But it’s for everyone’s safety that we remain vigilant with current barricades and signage.”

Parking off Waineʻe. Lahaina areas with barricades and “Do Not Enter” signage remain restricted due to safety hazards. PC: County of Maui / MEMA

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Owners who observe people walking across their properties or parked on their properties are encouraged to report the trespassing to Maui Police Department’s nonemergency line at 808-244-6400.

MEMA announced the contract sunsetting at the County of Maui Lahaina Community Meeting on Wednesday night. The Feb. 28 contract completion is the culmination of eight phases of lifting zone restrictions in residential and commercial areas of Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.

Kono thanked MPD, Aegaeon SCS and Gold Shield security companies, Hawai’i Army National Guard, the state’s Sheriff Division and other law enforcement agencies that helped protect public safety during the zone restriction.

Front Street sidewalk closed. Lahaina areas with barricades and “Do Not Enter” signage remain restricted due to safety hazards. PC: County of Maui / MEMA

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on Lahaina community meetings and recovery updates, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

For general information on MEMA, visit www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.