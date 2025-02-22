Lahaina Recreation Center’s Rec 2 begins phased reopening

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Lahaina Recreation Center’s Rec 2 has begun a phased reopening following repairs and upgrades, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The dog park, comfort station and Field #6, a full-size baseball field, reopened Feb. 14, 2025.

Field #5 is expected to reopen at the end of March 2025, barring any unforeseen delays or setbacks.

Ongoing work at Lahaina Recreation Center’s Rec 2 includes improvements such as new fencing, dugouts and field work.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact DPR’s West District at 808-270-4315.