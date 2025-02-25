Multi-agency, full-scale CST training exercise slated this Thursday morning in Kīhei

The Hawaii National Guard’s 93rd Civil Support Team (CST) conducted a decontamination operation during a collective training event in Kalaeloa, Hawaiʻi last year. The CST is among the units participating in the upcoming training exercise on Maui this week. File PC: US Army National Guard (Aug. 29, 2024)

A multi-agency, full-scale training exercise will be held this Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2025, starting at 6 a.m. in Kīhei, according to the County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency.

The 93rd Civil Support Team (CST) full-scale training at Bayer Facility, 2111 Piʻilani Highway, will involve critical collaborations among MEMA, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s 93rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Team.

This exercise is designed solely for the purpose of training, and it will not pose any risk to public safety or the environment. The public may hear sound from the exercise.

The 93rd CST comprehensive training will simulate a variety of emergency situations, including active shooter scenarios, casualty management, drug lab incidents, HAZMAT (hazardous materials) and CBRN response. The goal of the exercise is to enhance the readiness and coordination of all responding agencies, according to MEMA.

No live ammunition or simulated live rounds will be used in this exercise; only blanks will be deployed. No live or lethal chemical or biological agents will be part of the training scenario.

For more information, contact MEMA at 808-270-7285. For general MEMA details, visit www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.