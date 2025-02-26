Episode 11 of Kīlauea eruption features 200 foot lava fountains

A telephoto view of the north vent erupting during episode 10 of the 2024-2025 Halemʻumaʻu eruption within Kaluapele, the summit caldera of Kīlauea. USGS photo by L. Gallant during the morning of Feb. 20, 2025.

Update:

Episode 11 of the Kīlauea summit eruption paused today at 7:06 a.m. HST on Feb. 26 within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park after erupting for 12 hours and 44 minutes.

Previous post:

Episode 11 of the ongoing Kīlauea eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu began at 6:26 p.m. HST on Feb. 25, 2025 within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The episode began with low intensity spatter with lava erupting onto the caldera floor through a spillway in the north vent, according to a status update from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The intensity and height of fountaining has continued to escalate since the eruption began reaching heights of over 200 feet by 6:50 p.m. HST. Lava flows covered 10-15% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu at this time.

Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to eight days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days.

Kīlauea summit livestream. VC: USGS

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes before then.

Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.