Hirono, colleagues seek to rescind Trump’s day-one executive orders on energy

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. File PC: Courtessy office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Sens. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and Ron Wyden (D-OR), both members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and US Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL) and Paul Tonko (D-NY), led their colleagues in introducing legislation to nullify President Trump’s day-one executive orders on energy.

Hirono said the Defending American Jobs and Affordable Energy Act would reassert America’s clean energy leadership, keep energy costs for families as low as possible, and unfreeze critical Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to protect jobs and support rural economies.

“President Trump’s day-one executive orders were only meant to fuel his fossil-centric energy agenda, prioritizing Big Oil and forcing the American people to pay the price,” said Hirono in a news release. “Clean energy initiatives and investments are important to keeping energy costs low, protecting our economy and environment, and combatting the climate crisis… By repealing his executive orders, this bill will help to continue our progress toward a clean energy future and protect the jobs and investments spurred by previous legislation.”

The Defending American Jobs and Affordable Energy Act would nullify the “Unleashing American Energy” executive order, the executive order declaring a National Energy Emergency, the executive order behind the US departure from the Paris Climate Agreement, and the executive order that pauses offshore wind leases in the Outer Continental Shelf.

The order explained the President’s policy move saying it is intended “to encourage energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters, including on the Outer Continental Shelf, in order to meet the needs of our citizens and solidify the United States as a global energy leader long into the future.”

In addition to Sens. Hirono and Wyden, this legislation is cosponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Coons (D-DE), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

The full text of the legislation is available here.