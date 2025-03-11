High-tech science wall brings anatomy to life for high school students  

The Anatomage Science Wall enables teachers to project real-time lessons from the Anatomage tables, improving engagement and comprehension. Credit: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

Pearl City High School on Oʻahu is the first in Hawai‘i to install the technology an Anatomage Science Wall – a giant 3D interactive screen that takes health science education to the next level, making learning more relevant and engaging.

The high-tech wall works with the Anatomage Table, a digital platform that lets students zoom in on bones, muscles and organs, rotate body parts, and even watch a heart beating in real time. The addition of the wall makes it easier for teachers and students to have full-class discussions and interact with the material in ways they never could before. The tables are also equipped with the software for virtual physics, chemistry and biology labs.

The Anatomage display area measures over 19 feet wide by 5.5 feet tall. Credit: Hawai‘i State Department of Education

Pearl City High students aren’t just using this technology for learning in the classroom, they’re also showcasing their knowledge and skills competitively. A team of students recently took first place in an Anatomage competition at the Career and Technical Student Organizations State Conference on Feb. 18-19 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Now, they’re gearing up to compete at the National Anatomage Tournament in Las Vegas this May.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Anatomage Science Wall enables teachers to project real-time lessons from the Anatomage tables, improving engagement and comprehension. Students can view and dissect a digital human cadaver, study tissue samples, identify bones and muscles and even work on animal skeletons.

The Science Wall consists of 400 individual tiles (see video for time lapse of assembly). The tiles are dual micro-LED wall tiles that are individually programmed and designed to display content from the Anatomage tables. The display area measures over 19 feet wide by 5.5 feet tall.

There are 50 Anatomage tables in use across 44 HIDOE schools, including three middle schools. Highlands Intermediate School, also located in Pearl City, won first place in its division at the National Anatomage Tournament in both 2023 and 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The product is not yet on the market. Kapolei and Waiākea High schools are next in line to have it installed.