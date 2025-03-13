50 refurbished laptops donated to Sacred Hearts School following 2023 Maui fires

Sacred Hearts laptop donation. PC: DHL Helping Learners / DHL Express

DHL Express, as part of its DHL Helping Learners initiative, donated 50 refurbished laptops to Lahaina Sacred Hearts School, which was destroyed in the 2023 Maui fires.

The donation ensures that students in temporary classrooms now have the digital tools they need to continue their education while regaining a sense of normalcy.

“It’s been over a year and a half since the fires, and while rebuilding continues, the scars remain for these children,” said Janice Fevella, DHL Express Service Center Manager in Honolulu, who helped oversee the shipment’s arrival. “It means so much that DHL has not forgotten them. These laptops are more than just devices—they’re a symbol of hope and resilience.”

In August 2023, wildfires devastated Lahaina, claiming over 100 lives and destroying 2,200 buildings, including Sacred Hearts School Lahaina. While all students survived, they lost their classrooms and critical learning tools.

Recognizing this need, DHL donated the refurbished laptops to support their education. The laptops, processed and updated at DHL Supply Chain in Ohio, were delivered to the school’s temporary site in Kāʻanapali this week.

This donation is part of DHL Helping Learners, a company-wide initiative providing students in underserved communities with essential digital resources to build their future.

