Maui foster youth surprised with bikes, helmets

Maui dentists Dr. Dean Arashiro, Dr. Jonathan Lau, Dr. Kasey-Kalei Tamashiro, and Dr. Heather Hearon share a moment of joy with a foster child and the brand-new bike they built, made possible through community collaboration. PC: Maui United Way

The Maui Postgraduate Dental Forum, in collaboration with Maui United Way and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, provided bicycles, helmets, locks, and $100 gift cards to five local foster youth on March 7, 2025, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club. This surprise gift event was made possible through a generous donation by Central Pacific Bank, Nobel Biocare, and MPDF, which purchased and assembled the bikes during their meeting.

Dr. Erik Wong and the club members at MPDF took the lead in funding the bikes, while Aaron “Moose” Reichert from Krank Cycles ensured the bikes were assembled correctly and provided a quick safety lesson for the children. The bikes, along with the helmets and locks, will provide these deserving youth with opportunities for outdoor activities, physical exercise, and enjoyment.

“We knew these bikes would make a difference for foster youth, but seeing their faces light up as we handed them over in person was truly unforgettable,” said Dr. Erik Wong, prosthodontist and club director. “It’s an incredible honor to support the foster youth in our community and be part of something so impactful.”

Maui United Way played a vital role in connecting MPDF with the foster youth, working alongside Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui and Child Welfare Services to identify the children who would benefit most from the donation.

“Maui United Way is proud to have facilitated this meaningful connection between Maui Postgraduate Dental Forum and the foster youth,” said Jeeyun Lee, Director of Impact at Maui United Way. “It’s inspiring to see the power of community collaboration in action, making a real difference in the lives of our foster youth.”

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center also generously contributed by providing $100 gift cards to each of the five children. “It’s heartwarming to see the community come together in such a special way,” said Paul Tonnessen, Executive Director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. “This event not only provides bikes but also opens up a world of opportunity and joy for the youth in our care.”