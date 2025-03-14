The Westin Maui’s Charity Walk fundraiser features ‘Dunk Tank & Flying Pies’

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali invites the community and visitors to take part in a their Dunk Tank & Flying Pies event, a Maui County Charity Walk fundraising event on Friday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The day of fun-filled activities takes place at the resort’s Hōkūpa‘a Lawn. All event proceeds will go to support the Charity Walk on Maui, organized by the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, which raises essential funds for nonprofit organizations across Maui.

“The Charity Walk is one of the most impactful fundraising initiatives in our community, supporting local nonprofits that provide crucial services to those in need,” said Selawe Tau, Hotel Manager of The Westin Maui and chair of the 2025 Maui County Visitor Industry Charity Walk. “We encourage everyone to come out, have some fun, share a laugh and support Maui charities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests and visitors alike are invited to join in on the festivities with multiple ways to contribute:

Dunk for a Cause – Take aim and send a clown splashing into the water!

Pie in the Face – Make a donation for the chance to smash a pie on a willing participant, or be pied!

All event proceeds will go directly to local community organizations benefiting from the Maui County Visitor Industry Charity Walk. Donations can be made online or in person to participate.

The Charity Walk is one of the largest single-day fundraisers in the state and will be held simultaneously on Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island in May this year. Since 1980, when Maui Hotel and Lodging Association began hosting the event, Maui residents have raised a cumulative total of $17.8 million, all of which remains in the county to benefit the local community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more details on how to participate or to donate, visit this link.