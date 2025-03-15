Waiehu Municipal Golf Course to adjust play during maintenance April 21-24

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course will adjust play while it aerates its greens and collars from Monday, April 21, to Thursday, April 24, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

During aeration of the front nine holes from April 21 to 22, golfers may play the back nine holes twice. While the back nine holes are aerated from April 23 to 24, golfers may play the front nine holes twice.

Aeration is expected to be completed by Friday, April 25.

For more information, visit www.waiehugolf.com or call 808-270-7400.