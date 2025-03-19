Ho‘ōla LTRG, partners to build five homes for Lahaina wildfire survivors

The Asian Real Estate Association of America donated $30,000 to Ho‘ōla LTRG on Feb. 28 to help cover material costs for the homes. PC: AREAA Foundation

Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group (Ho‘ōla LTRG) is partnering for the first time with Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), Hawai‘i Community Lending (HCL), Lahaina Community Land Trust (LCLT), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Habitat for Humanity Maui to build five homes for wildfire survivors in Lahaina. Construction is set to begin in October 2025 as part of ongoing recovery efforts.

The August 2023 wildfire destroyed 1,355 homes on Maui, including 813 owner-occupied residences. With housing already scarce, displaced families continue to face challenges finding permanent shelter. This project aims to provide long-term housing solutions while preventing investor buyouts.

MDS volunteers will build the homes and establish a base at Maria Lanakila Church/Sacred Hearts School, converting six classrooms into sleeping quarters, a gathering space and an office. FEMA helped secure the site, and additional kitchen and shower facilities will be added. Volunteer crews will rotate every two weeks, bringing equipment and supplies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is a pivotal moment for Lahaina,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, executive director of Ho‘ōla LTRG. “By working together, we are creating real solutions for families in need.”

HCL is handling homeowner intake, financial assessments and funding solutions, while Habitat Maui and LCLT are offering additional financial assistance. Homes receiving over $100,000 in aid will be permanently protected from investor purchases, ensuring long-term housing security.

Cajudoy Construction, Alpha Electric and Honsador are providing discounted labor and materials to help reduce rebuilding costs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Asian Real Estate Association of America donated $30,000 to Ho‘ōla LTRG on Feb. 28 to help cover material costs. An estimated $400,000 is needed to complete the homes.

“This partnership is a testament to the strength of the Lahaina community,” said Autumn Ness, executive director of Lahaina Community Land Trust. “By embracing creative solutions and working together, we can keep our people home.”