Michelin-starred chef Sujan Sarkar to headline Kapalua Wine & Chef Series, April 12

Michelin-starred chef Sujan Sarka will be part of the April 12 dinner in the new Kapalua Wine & Chef Series. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Michelin-starred chef Sujan Sarkar and Rombauer Vineyards are collaborating to present an exclusive Indian dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua on April 12. As part of the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series, the event features an eight-course tasting menu with wine pairings, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree.

Guests will have the opportunity to engage with chef Sarkar and Rombauer Vineyards sommelier and regional manager Kristine Pederson throughout the evening, learning about the inspiration behind each pairing. Select dishes from the dinner will also be available on the Banyan Tree menu throughout the month.



Chef Sarkar is recognized for his modern approach to Indian cuisine, with acclaimed restaurants including the Michelin-starred Indienne and Michelin-recognized SIFR in Chicago, as well as BAAR BAAR in New York and Los Angeles.

Rombauer Vineyards, based in Napa Valley, is known for its premium wines and hospitality. Pederson, a certified sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, will guide guests through the evening’s wine selections.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Reservations for the event can be made via OpenTable. The dining experience is priced at $250 plus tax per person, for guests 21 and older. Kamaʻāina room rates are available for attendees by calling The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua at 808-669-6200.

For more details, visit banyantreekapalua.com or follow @banyantreekapalua on Instagram.